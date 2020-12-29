No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Casandra Matej, San Antonio's top tourism official, departs for job in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge Visit San Antonio CEO Casandra Matej - COURTESY PHOTO / VISIT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio
  • Visit San Antonio CEO Casandra Matej
Casandra Matej, a key figure in San Antonio's tourism and hospitality sector for nearly a decade, will resign as president and CEO of Visit San Antonio for a similar gig in Orlando, Florida.

Matej will take over as CEO of Visit Orlando after her resignation becomes effective January 26, according to an announcement from Visit San Antonio.



Matej's departure comes as the pandemic keeps tourism in the Alamo City at a near standstill. The city of San Antonio this month said it will need to make $13.4 million in bond payments to keep the Grand Hyatt convention center hotel in operation.

Matej's successor will face the tough task of rebuilding one of San Antonio's biggest industries amid a global cratering of travel and tourism.

Visit San Antonio Board has named Chief Operating Officer Dave Krupinski as interim director. Krupinski has been with the organization since 2013.

“Replacing someone of Casandra’s caliber will be difficult,” said Jeffrey Arndt,
chairman of Visit San Antonio's board. “Her influence on the tourism and hospitality industry over the past decade has been remarkable. Under her watch, San Antonio has enjoyed significant moments and growth that will endure as a legacy to her impact."

Matej joined Visit San Antonio in 2011, when it was organized as the San Antonio Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visits to the Alamo City increased by 37% under her watch, hitting 41 million in 2019.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio native Mike Jones co-scripted Pixar's new movie Soul
What I learned from spinning 259 unfamiliar albums during the pandemic
Newly opened La Milanesa serves up taste of home for San Antonio’s South American community
Glitter Political: H. Drew Galloway cut his own path by encouraging young people to vote
Southtown’s Camp Outpost delivers great dining by getting the small stuff right
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Human remains found at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: ‘Who do I have to kill to get a pardon?’ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks Read More

  3. Bexar County Judge advises San Antonio Spurs to delay having fans return to AT&T Center games Read More

  4. Smaller, 'more intimate' 2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is already nearly sold out Read More

  5. San Antonio businesses must cut capacity to 50% as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation