Texas Sen. Ted Cruz defends pandemic relief funding that helped two billionaire donors land $35M

1/2 This tweet is misleading. I didn’t “weigh in” on behalf of any specific company. I sent a public letter to the Fed arguing that the ENTIRE oil & gas industry shouldn’t be wrongfully excluded from emergency loans.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 27, 2020
I’m proud to defend jobs in Texas. https://t.co/m4O1UO3zRt
No one said you weighed in on behalf of anyone specific, but the result was two Texas billionaires getting $35 million in relief. Billionaires shouldn’t need public funds. Perhaps you can ‘weigh in’ on them returning it?— MyFencingPics (@dieselnyc1) December 27, 2020
So you “weighed in” on behalf of billionaires but are nowhere to be found for the working people. Got it.— lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) December 27, 2020
