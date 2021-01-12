No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott's handling the pandemic raises questions about his promised vaccine rollout

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a recent news conference. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a recent news conference.
At a Monday press event, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trumpeted that the state was over its bumpy rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and pledged that it would soon be inoculating 50,000 residents daily.

Officials are setting up 28 "vaccination hubs" around the state to streamline the process, he added.



No one is rooting for the rollout to fall short, especially not as Texas this week became the second state to surpass 30,000 COVID-19 deaths. However, critics say Abbott's failure to deliver on his big promises earlier in the pandemic are reason to be skeptical.

Despite Abbott's repeated pledges for a quick rollout of test sites early in the pandemic, Texas consistently ranked near the bottom of U.S. states in testing per capita. Nearly a year into the health crisis, the state still ranks ninth from the bottom, according to a Johns Hopkins University analysis.

The Republican governor also faced criticism for easing pandemic restrictions before testing was widely available. On May 2, the day after Abbott announced a slate of business reopening, just 1% of the state's total population of 29 million had been tested, according to the independent COVID Tracking Project — a number far short of health experts' recommendations.

"If this pandemic has shown us anything, it's that Abbott's not good at keeping promises," said Wesley Story, communications manager for watchdog group Progress Texas. "We can't afford another repeat of 2020."

During the course of the pandemic, critics have accused Abbott of dragging his feet on issuing a mask mandate, engaging in pointless turf wars with municipal officials and making erroneous claims about the state's progress in battling the spread of COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 vaccines began arriving in the Lone Star State four weeks ago, some 877,000 Texans have been inoculated. The state's hands-off approach left local providers floundering and stymied the process, medical experts argue.

Even so, Abbott struck an optimistic tone during Monday's presser at Arlington's Esports Stadium, one of the touted vaccination hubs.

“Never before in the history of this state has Texas vaccinated so many people so quickly, “ he said, according to a Texas Tribune report. “It’s stunning to see what we've accomplished.”

Critics say they hope Abbott's public statements show the state is finally turning the corner. After all, the rollout comes at a desperate time. At least 13,397 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Texas hospitals, where they occupy more than one in five of available beds.

"The question we need to be asking right now is why this rollout has gone so badly so far and why the state hadn't been prepping for it months ago," Story of Progress Texas said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Mendoza Line: After Capitol riot, Sen. Ted Cruz stunned anyone took him seriously Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall receives two citations for large crowds at weekend concerts Read More

  3. Last week's Capitol insurrection shows that antifa was right Read More

  4. As impeachment effort heats up, Trump plans South Texas visit to tout his border wall Read More

  5. Recession cuts how much lawmakers can spend with the next state budget, but decrease isn’t as bad as feared Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation