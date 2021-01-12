No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall receives two citations for large crowds at weekend concerts

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click image SCREENSHOT / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot / YouTube
After hosting a pair of sold-out concerts over the weekend, Cowboy Dancehall has received two additional city citations for violating pandemic-related safety protocols, KSAT reports.

Last year, the venue racked up five citations for violating COVID-19 guidelines. With the count now at seven, city officials told KSAT they could revoke the club's certificate of occupancy if infractions continue.



Cowboys Dancehall's management hasn't returned the Current’s request for comment on the weekend’s events.

Early this week, fans shared footage of two concerts by Texas country singer Cody Johnson on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The videos show large crowds packed into the venue, in some cases standing shoulder to shoulder.

Even at the county’s current 50% capacity limit, Cowboys is permitted to have 2,800 people inside at one time, according to KSAT.

“You know, we think it’s a safe environment for our customers,” a club spokesperson told the station in October. “Come on out. Enjoy great music.”

It's unclear how many people attended the past weekend’s concerts, according to the report.

