No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 15, 2021

San Antonio's RAICES and other aid groups sue Trump admin for violating rights of migrant children

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Central American refugees line up in Matamoros to wait for a chance to plead for asylum as an aid volunteer checks on their safety. - REBECCA CENTENO
  • Rebecca Centeno
  • Central American refugees line up in Matamoros to wait for a chance to plead for asylum as an aid volunteer checks on their safety.
Immigrants' rights groups, including San Antonio-based RAICES, have sued the Trump administration for denying protections it's required under law to give to unaccompanied migrant children.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in California, argues that the White House's hard-line "wait in Mexico" policy has forced some 69,000 asylum seekers, many of them children, to face danger and squalor south of the border as they wait for the feds to hear their cases.



Children who cross the border alone in hopes that they will be safer in U.S. custody face a second round of abuse since federal authorities have been ignoring the protections granted to unaccompanied minors under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, the groups further argue.

"The heart of the lawsuit is simple: Unaccompanied migrant children are entitled by statute and by the Constitution to due process, an opportunity to seek asylum, and compassion from this country," said Esther Sung, senior counsel with the Justice Action Center, another of the groups that brought the case. "The Trump administration has refused to afford these protections to children who have been forced to pass through [its wait in Mexico policy]."

Sung called on the incoming Biden administration end the Trump-era policy, and "build an asylum system worthy of this country’s reputation as a beacon of hope and opportunity."

Children stuck in migrant camps in Mexico as they await hearings regularly face violence, rape and abduction, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch. Civil rights groups have filed numerous suits against the federal government seeking to end the program.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Spare Parts' newly opened store connects artists with materials otherwise destined for the landfill
Director Florent Bodin captures amazing career of retired Spurs star in Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win
San Antonio culinary pros offer tips for putting some zip into non-alcoholic home cocktails
Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based H-E-B launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal for Phases 1a and 1b Read More

  2. Val Verde judge says woman at Cowboys Dancehall concert over weekend had COVID-19 Read More

  3. Ken Paxton is only state attorney general in the U.S. who didn’t sign letters condemning Capitol insurrection Read More

  4. Assclown Alert: Even after Capitol riot, 17 Texas Republicans voted to oppose Biden's win Read More

  5. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick leads Texas Senate vote letting GOP bring bills to floor without Dem support Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation