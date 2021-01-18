FBI arrests San Antonio man suspected of participating in Capitol riots

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol building during the January 6 insurrection, a local FBI official told KSAT news

However, the FBI didn't reveal the suspect's name, saying additional information could be made available as early as Monday.



A law enforcement source told KSAT the man has been charged with unlawful entry to the Capitol.



A separate story by News4SA reported that FBI agents raided a home in San Antonio's Stone Oak area owned by Matthew Mazzocco, a man called out in a recent TikTok video purporting to show him breaching the Capitol.



Mazzocco's name isn't listed on a U.S. Justice Department site tallying charges brought against people who participated in the Washington insurrection. At least three other Texans, none from San Antonio, have so far been charged by the department, according to the portal.



On Friday, the FBI announced the arrest of four other Texas residents in connection with the riots, including Dallas conservative radio host Jenna Ryan and Houston veteran Joshua Lollar, who joined the Army after September 11, 2001, according to reports from TV station KHOU-11.