A third Texas newspaper now calling for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation after Capitol violence

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

El Paso Times becomes 3rd major Texas paper to call for Cruz to resign. His actions contributed to “a violent uprising against the U.S. government... We call on law enforcement officials to thoroughly explore Cruz's role in inciting the insurrection.” https://t.co/b08L6ckSkH — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 17, 2021

A third Texas daily newspaper has demanded that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, step down after promoting false claims of election fraud and attempting to halt certification of President-elect Joe Biden.In a weekend editorial , thesaid Cruz should leave the Senate over his role in the deadly Capitol insurrection egged on by President Donald Trump. It also called on law enforcement to "thoroughly explore" the senator's role in inciting the violence.Theandissued similar editorials calling for Cruz to step down.Over the weekend, New York Magazine's Intelligencer also reported that six former Cruz staffers expressed disgust at their former boss for spreading debunked falsehoods about the legitimacy of the election."They have asked themselves and each other how the candidate who began his political career as an unwavering 'constitutional conservative' could allow himself to fall in line with Trump’s fraudulent and delusional election challenge ...," according to the piece.