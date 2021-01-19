No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

A third Texas newspaper now calling for Sen. Ted Cruz's resignation after Capitol violence

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
A third Texas daily newspaper has demanded that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, step down after promoting false claims of election fraud and attempting to halt certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

In a weekend editorial, the El Paso Times said Cruz should leave the Senate over his role in the deadly Capitol insurrection egged on by President Donald Trump. It also called on law enforcement to "thoroughly explore" the senator's role in inciting the violence.




The San Antonio Express-News and Houston Chronicle issued similar editorials calling for Cruz to step down.

Over the weekend, New York Magazine's Intelligencer also reported that six former Cruz staffers expressed disgust at their former boss for spreading debunked falsehoods about the legitimacy of the election.

"They have asked themselves and each other how the candidate who began his political career as an unwavering 'constitutional conservative' could allow himself to fall in line with Trump’s fraudulent and delusional election challenge ...," according to the piece.

