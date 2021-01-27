San Antonio Animal Care Services now offering one-day doggy dates to help socialize shelter pups

click image
You won’t mind if one of these blind dates ends in a wet, sloppy kiss.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, San Antonio’s Animal Care Services department is setting up daylong doggy dates with the Alamo City’s most eligible shelter-dwelling pups.
The organization last week brought back its "Shelter Paws" program, which lets volunteers provide a four-hour adventure to adoptable dogs in its care. The program aims to socialize the canines and give them a break from shelter life.
Volunteers can make an appointment
to fetch their new puppy pal from one of the city shelters and spend a few hours at the park, a pet-friendly restaurant or even the volunteer’s home.
Doggy dates can take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with pick up between 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers will then be expected to drop their furry friends back off by 2 p.m.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license, along with a reliable vehicle.
A word for dog lovers with pups at home: the organization asks that volunteers not bring their current pets with them when retrieving their doggy date.
