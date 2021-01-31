No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 31, 2021

San Antonio kid's GameStop investment becomes financial feel-good story after shares rise 5,000%

Posted By on Sun, Jan 31, 2021 at 9:18 AM

click to enlarge Nina Carr and Jaydyn Carr speak to the media from their home during a recent "Making Money" appearance on Fox Business. - YOUTUBE / FOX BUSINESS SCREEN CAPTURE
  • YouTube / Fox Business screen capture
  • Nina Carr and Jaydyn Carr speak to the media from their home during a recent "Making Money" appearance on Fox Business.
A little lesson in financial literacy has put a San Antonio fifth grader in the national spotlight.

After racking up a 5,000% return on a few shares of GameStop his mother bought for him in 2019 as a lesson in investing, 10-year-old Jaydyn Carr has been featured in the New York Times and the Washington Post and appeared on Fox Business show Making Money.



Jaydyn's mom, Nina Carr, gave him 10 GameStop shares as a Kwanzaa gift since he liked video games and the small investment could provide a hands-on lesson in how the stock market works. At the time, the shares were valued at around $60.

However, after last week's frenzied buying of GameStop shares by individual investors, the value of the youngster's shares ballooned to $3,200. Suddenly, national news outlets had a (cute) human face to put on a story that had so far been about been about heady stuff like hedge funds, short selling and Wall Street intrigue.

After the steep run-up, Jaydyn ultimately opted to sell his stock and take the profits. After a little motherly advice, of course.

“She was saying that stocks hardly ever go up this way, so if I wanted to sell it, we should sell it now,” the 5th grader told the Washington Post.

While Nina Carr told the Post that she helped put context around the price spike, she ultimately left the decision up to her son.

“It wouldn’t be fair for me to make the decision on his behalf,” she added. “If he lost the money, it would have been a lesson learned.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
San Antonio filmmaker served as cinematographer for Sundance dark comedy set in Mormon church
Hitting Bottom: How the pandemic is upending San Antonio’s hospitality industry
During the tourism slump, San Antonio should kick its addiction to incentivizing downtown hotels
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio GOP U.S. Rep demands Ocasio-Cortez apologize for Twitter exchange with Cruz Read More

  2. Texas Republicans want to keep transgender women out of women’s school sports teams Read More

  3. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke spar in what could be a preview of the 2022 governor’s race Read More

  4. After Ted Cruz agrees with AOC on Twitter, she fires back 'if you want to help, you can resign' Read More

  5. Poll shows state GOP out of step with Texans on mail-in ballots, Medicaid, police reform and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation