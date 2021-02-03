Rackspace founder, downtown San Antonio developer Graham Weston and wife file for divorce

-
Facebook / Julián Castro
-
Graham Weston speaks during a San Antonio event several years ago.
Buckle up for what may the highest-profile San Antonio divorce case in recent memory.
Wealthy downtown developer and Rackspace Technology Inc. co-founder Graham Weston and his wife Elizabeth have filed separate divorce papers, the Express-News reports
. They're also making serious allegations about each other as they look to end their 26-year marriage.
Elizabeth Weston accuses her husband of sexually assaulting her and carrying on extramarital affairs, including with a possible blackmailer, the daily reports. Meanwhile, Graham Weston alleges his wife secretly recorded him and hired a private investigator to spy on him for a year and a half.
The stakes are clearly high. Weston was named to Forbes
' 2013 billionaires list before falling off, and he continues to be a significant investor in downtown. The entrepreneur made recent headlines with his involvement in Community Labs, a nonprofit that offers no-cost, rapid COVID-19 screening.
A key fight in the court proceedings, according to the Express-News
, will center around whether the developer's wealth is community property or shielded behind a trust over which he has sole control.
