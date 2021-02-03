No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Rackspace founder, downtown San Antonio developer Graham Weston and wife file for divorce

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 11:18 AM

Graham Weston speaks during a San Antonio event several years ago. - FACEBOOK / JULIÁN CASTRO
  • Facebook / Julián Castro
  • Graham Weston speaks during a San Antonio event several years ago.
Buckle up for what may the highest-profile San Antonio divorce case in recent memory.

Wealthy downtown developer and Rackspace Technology Inc. co-founder Graham Weston and his wife Elizabeth have filed separate divorce papers, the Express-News reports. They're also making serious allegations about each other as they look to end their 26-year marriage.



Elizabeth Weston accuses her husband of sexually assaulting her and carrying on extramarital affairs, including with a possible blackmailer, the daily reports. Meanwhile, Graham Weston alleges his wife secretly recorded him and hired a private investigator to spy on him for a year and a half.

The stakes are clearly high. Weston was named to Forbes' 2013 billionaires list before falling off, and he continues to be a significant investor in downtown. The entrepreneur made recent headlines with his involvement in Community Labs, a nonprofit that offers no-cost, rapid COVID-19 screening.

A key fight in the court proceedings, according to the Express-News, will center around whether the developer's wealth is community property or shielded behind a trust over which he has sole control.

