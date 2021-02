After calling COVID a hoax, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says someone in his household tested positive

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.

Rep. Roy (TX-21) issued the following statement Monday morning in response to the passing of his friend and colleague, Rep. Ron Wright (TX-6): pic.twitter.com/egFZLBFwbq — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) February 8, 2021

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, who's frequently downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, issued a statement in response to the death of Rep. Ron White in which he said someone in his household tested positive for the coronavirus.White, a fellow Texas Republican who'd undergone lengthy cancer treatments, died Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19."The last text I got from Ron was just over a week ago. He said 'Still in hospital, but definitely improving. Praying for your family!!!'" said Roy, whose district includes San Antonio. "This was because my family had a positive test amongst us, and he was constantly asking how we were doing, even as his cancer-ravaged body was in a weakened state to battle the virus."Roy's office didn't respond to an inquiry last week from theasking whether he or anyone in his family had contracted COVID-19.The public revelation that a member of his household tested positive for the virus comes after Roy, a partisan fire breather, has made statements downplaying its significance. During a chat last July with right-wing radio host Steve Deace, Roy suggested shadowy powers were using the coronavirus as a hoax to damage the Republicans' chances in the 2020 election."It is all about November and all about reclaiming power in November," Roy said. "And I think on November 4, there'll be a magic awakening on how we suddenly beat the virus."Roy also told Deace that he was asking the White House and Congress to hold hearings to "shine a light on the absolute fraud being perpetrated on the American people of fear."Roy has also repeatedly said he supports herd immunity , a controversial theory widely denounced as dangerous by public health experts . What's more, in November, as health officials warned people against large Thanksgiving gatherings to avoid spreading COVID-19, he tweeted , ""I will do whatever I want to do on Thanksgiving. Period."