Monday, February 8, 2021

With Greg Brockhouse's filing, May's race for mayor of San Antonio will likely be a rematch

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse are shown on election night in 2019. - KARA HAWLEY / SAN ANTONIO HERON
  • Kara Hawley / San Antonio Heron
  • Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse are shown on election night in 2019.
Signs pointed to May's mayoral election being a rematch. Now, that's all but sure to be the case.

Former District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse, who went into a narrow 2019 runoff against Mayor Ron Nirenberg, formally launched his new mayoral campaign over the weekend.



During a live-streamed event, Brockhouse hit on familiar themes: his support for law and order and his ability to bring prosperity to the city. Among other pledges, he said he'll fight Fix SAPD's ballot initiative letting voters decide whether to end collective bargaining with the city's police union.

“We want a safe community,” Brockhouse said. “Our police officers are facing an unprecedented attack against their collective bargaining agreement."

A total of eight people have so far filed to run against Nirenberg, but political watchers say Brockhouse's close call in 2019 makes him the most viable contender. Populist messaging helped the Air Force veteran come within 2,690 votes of Nirenberg, largely through the support of conservative North Side voters.

However, things may be different this time around.

Polling suggests Nirenberg enjoys stronger public support than in 2019. An October Bexar Facts survey placed his overall approval rating at 65%, up from 56% in February. The mayor has also kept a high profile during the pandemic, appearing on nightly updates about local efforts to combat COVID-19.

What's more, Brockhouse will need to content with a key issue in the 2019 campaign that's likely to rear its head again: a pair of police reports filed against him alleging domestic violence. One of those was filed by his current wife, Annalisa Brockhouse.

