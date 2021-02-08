Work starts on mixed-income development where San Antonio's Victoria Courts once stood

click image Vimeo / San Antonio Housing Authority

A screen capture from SAHA's 100 Labor virtual groundbreaking video.

San Antonio Housing Authority has broken ground on a new residential complex intended to expand affordable housing near downtown San Antonio.SAHA conducted a virtual groundbreaking Thursday for the new 100 Labor complex in partnership with Franklin Development. The new development — in the works for two decades — will create a master-planned community called Victoria Commons where the Victoria Courts public housing project once stood.The multi-family units will offer affordable accommodations for downtown service-industry workers, SAHA officials said.“When SAHA first began the revitalization effort of this neighborhood, we wanted to be intentional about the atmosphere we create, because we promised a better tomorrow for our families," SAHA chief legal and real estate officer Tim Alcott said in a press release.The development will consist of 220 units along with amenities such as a coffee bar, pet grooming center, fitness center, conditioning studio and on-site retail.“We’re trying to maintain as much affordability as we can," Franklin Development Vice President Ryan Wilson said in a statement. "We realize the importance of maintaining affordable units in the urban core.”

100 Labor Virtual Groundbreaking from San Antonio Housing Authority on Vimeo.