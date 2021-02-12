San Antonio homeless nonprofits open emergency shelters due to weekend freezing temperatures

click to enlarge
San Antonio is dealing with freezing temperatures this weekend and several homeless organizations are providing emergency shelters to make sure those without shelter are safe and warm.
The following locations are available for emergency shelter and will be practicing social distancing, requiring masks and limiting numbers, according to a roundup
created by the Christian Assistance Ministry and published by the San Antonio Regional Alliance for the Homeless.
Church Under the Bridge, 724 Chestnut
: From 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Monday night, CUB will hand out 40-bed tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Once admitted, intake begins at 7 p.m. and will include dinner, breakfast and a movie.
Life Restored Church, 400 Arbor Place:
This shelter will be open Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday night for 20 people. Individuals can start lining up at 5 p.m. with intake beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner, breakfast and movie provided.
Haven for Hope, 1 Haven for Hope Way:
Haven for Hope is open to anyone willing to shelter-in-place and follow CDC guidelines starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Indoor sleeping arrangements, cold weather clothing and warm jackets included. This isn't an official campus enrollment, so the usual requirements of urine analysis and ID are waived.
Salvation Army Dave Coy Men's Shelter, 226 Nolan Street:
Nightly shelter enrollment is from 3-8 p.m. daily. Meals are provided on first-come, first-served basis. Individuals must be 18 years or older and provide an ID. New visitors get first three nights free, while enrolled visitors pay $12.50 per night.
Carazon Ministries at Travis Park Church, 230 E. Travis:
Daily check-in for this shelter starts at 4 p.m., and it will remain available until Tuesday or Wednesday, or when freezing temperatures stop. The first 20 visitors are admitted, with showers and breakfast included. Guests will be required to leave the following morning for building cleaning. The medical center will operate as normal on Sundays at 8 a.m. and Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Last Chance Ministry, 404 Brady Blvd:
Doors open at 8 p.m. nightly. The ministry can shelter approximately 75 men and women but no children.
Roy Maas Youth, 3103 West Ave.:
The youth drop-in center, Alternatives Centro Seguro, will remain open 24/7 for those 24 and younger.
Outreach workers will be out in the field distributing information about emergency shelters and warm weather supplies. A homeless hotline is also available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at (210) 207-1799.
