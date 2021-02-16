No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz spews so much bile on Twitter that it’s little surprise when detractors bottle it up and splash it back in his face.

The latest such foot-in-mouth moment shared by social media users is a tweet from last August, in which the Texas Republican and armchair seditionist heaped scorn on California’s energy policies.



As the Golden State grappled with its first rolling blackouts in nearly two decades, Cruz blasted it for being “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.”

Cruz’s dig was a transparent attempt to equate the grid failure with the Green New Deal. “Hope you don’t like air conditioning!” he tweeted in a display of middle school back-of-the-bus wit.


Fast forward to right fucking now, when millions of Texans are without power because the power grid of Cruz’s oil-loving home state is buckling under the strain of a winter storm.

As is the norm when Ted shitposts on Twitter, the dunks are coming from all over, but right now the most venom seems to be from his own constituents. Check out some of the replies below.


