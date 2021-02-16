Ted Cruz’s 2020 tweet about California blackouts comes back to bite him in the ass

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020
Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide.
Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK
I haven’t had power in Houston for almost 30 hours in below freezing temps thanks to your shitty party’s shitty “MUH UNREGULATED POWER GRID” but I’ll use the last 5% of my phone and my frozen ass fingers to say FUCK YOU TED CRUZ https://t.co/TOOhoyHkbr— Renfamous⭐️ (@renfamous) February 16, 2021
Texas is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 16, 2021
Cruz/Abbott/Cornyn want to make TX’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide.
Hope you don’t like heat! https://t.co/6qUo46QGaP
Ted, our apartment complex burned yesterday cos of this power outage. People were cold and lit a fire. It was 45° in our apartment after 8+ hours of no power. They're still out of power. We're homeless now. We're in a shelter here in Austin. Tell me again how great Texas is again https://t.co/tjuMvEOHL9— Sarah Jane (@FookThis) February 16, 2021
This is what happens when you're a senator who thinks shitposting on Twitter is the most important part of the job. https://t.co/wAnMYwyF5T— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 16, 2021
