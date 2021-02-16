No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

San Antonio’s CPS Energy says outages will continue through Tuesday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
CPS Energy is warning San Antonio customers that the ongoing freeze and Texas’ floundering power grid mean power outages will continue through Tuesday evening.

Customers who haven’t yet experienced rolling blackouts will now start to experience outages, the utility warned in a statement posted late Monday night. Meanwhile, the two-thirds of customers who did experience blackouts Monday will see them extend in duration.



The measures are required to stave off a “catastrophic event” for the state’s power grid, according to the statement. As of Monday evening, some 2 million Texas households were without power because the grid couldn’t keep up with demand, the Texas Tribune reports.

CPS is asking customers to limit power consumption so the grid can stabilize more quickly.

”Conservation is important, and we ask our community to continue to do all they can to limit electric and natural gas energy use,” said Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO of CPS Energy. “We understand that this is a big ask of our customers and sincerely apologize for the problems that this is causing them.”

In other words, if you’re lucky enough to still have power, turn off those appliances and put on your coat and hat.

