In tweet defending Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. blasts incompetence of Texas' 'Democrat Governor'

Twitter screen capture / @DonaldJTrumpJr

The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

His dad wasn't permanently implanted in the White House, as was his wish, but Donald Trump Jr.'s foot sure seems to be permanently implanted in his own mouth.Sharing his steel-trap analysis about the furor surrounding Sen. Ted Cruz's ill-timed trip to Cancun , the Trump scion opined Thursday via Twitter that Texans should be less worried about their junior senator's travels than their incompetent "Democrat Governor.""The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor's incompetence is telling," Don Jr. wrote in the tweet. The missive also included a shrill video tantrum about just how unfairly people are treating Cruz for wanting to sip margs on the beach while his constituents burn their furniture to stay warm There are several problems with Don Jr.'s commentary, but time is short so we'll just out the most obvious one: Gov. Greg Abbott isn't a Democrat, he's a Republican. But after Abbott's handling of both the COVID-19 pandemic and this week's devastating power outages, we're not sure how many Texans would dispute the "incompetent" part of the assessment.Keep up the good work, Donnie. We're sure Uncle Ted is glad to have smart, well-informed guys like you in his corner.