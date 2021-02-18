Ted Cruz, facing outage over Cancun trip, once blasted Austin's mayor for traveling to Mexico

Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 2, 2020
And don't forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to "stay home if you can...this is not the time to relax." pic.twitter.com/KSvkiwxgga
Is Ted Cruz with Steve Adler in Mexico right now?— Matt Lowery (@MattJLowery) February 18, 2021
steve adler traveling to mexico in december: no one will ever be able to top this lol— rachel (@radibez) February 18, 2021
ted cruz: hold my beer https://t.co/L9KAdQ1CkZ
This tweet did not age well at all, Rafael. pic.twitter.com/kxoytMxPQR— I’M CALM (@EllyIsALady) February 18, 2021
I got no defense. 🤷🏻♂️— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2021
A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.
Stay safe! https://t.co/kBPGrGHmvI
