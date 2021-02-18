No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz, facing outage over Cancun trip, once blasted Austin's mayor for traveling to Mexico

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 2:02 PM

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - COURTESY PHOTO / U.S. SENATE
  • Courtesy Photo / U.S. Senate
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Someone needs to remind Sen. Ted Cruz that once you post stuff on the Internet, it's kinda out there. Forever.

After Cruz was spotted on a flight to balmy Cancun while millions of his constituents were braving freezing temps without power, critics unearthed a tweet from December in which the Texas GOPer chastised Austin's mayor for taking a similar jaunt.



In that tweet, Cruz blasted Democrat Steve Adler for taking a private jet to Mexico while telling Austinites to stay home during the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Complete and utter hypocrites," he wrote, commenting on a CNN report on lawmakers ignoring the pandemic advice they gave to constituents.


Naturally, Cruz's detractors had a Twitter field day.


To boot, Cruz's December tweet was the second such unearthed missive to bring him embarrassment this week.

On Tuesday, as Texas' electrical grid imploded, the senator drew scorn over his tweet from last August mocking California's inability "to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity."

Eventually, Cruz tweeted a mea culpa, saying "I got no defense...A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!"


Maybe Uncle Ted needs to follow his own advice and play it safe by actually governing instead of playing full-time Internet troll.

