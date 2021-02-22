No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, February 22, 2021

Texas ranks as 3rd-best state for college students in new study

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY / THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / The University of Texas at San Antonio
A new study ranks Texas as one of the top three U.S. states for college students.

Studee — a search engine that helps students find the right college — based its research on tuition costs, rent and board, the percentage of each state's population in the 19-25 age range, average salaries, crime rates, happiness index scores, weather and the number of top universities in each state.



Texas scored 52.56 in happiness and 9.4% population is between the ages of 19 and 25. It also has an average tuition cost of $8,678. What's more, the state has 12 high-ranking colleges, including the University of Texas at San Antonio and Texas A&M University.

The Lone Star State's relatively low crime rate, clear weather and average salary of $52,813 also played into the ranking.

While Texas came in third place, the study picked Utah as the top-ranked state for college students, followed by California. Vermont ranked last, having the nation's highest tuition fees and a happiness score of 48.18. Florida had the cheapest average tuition at $4,443.

click to enlarge COURTESY / STUDEE
  • Courtesy / Studee
