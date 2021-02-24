San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B donating $1 million to Texas food banks in wake of winter storm
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM
Grocery chain H-E-B will donate $1 million to Texas food banks following winter storm.
H-E-B seems to be living up to its "no store does more" advertising slogan.
The San Antonio-based grocer will donate $1 million to Texas food banks, further suggesting the company might be better suited to run the state than our elected leaders
.
The hefty donation will support 18 food banks within the Feeding Texas network, the largest hunger-relief organization in the state, which serves more than 4 million Texans annually.
“As we emerge from the bitter cold, these donations come at a critical time to help our fellow Texans get back on their feet,” H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron said in a release
. “H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state.”
The huge monetary donation follows the 23 truckloads of food and nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple dinners the chain has already contributed to food banks following last week’s history-making winter storm.
H-E-B will also launch an in-store donation campaign that allows customers to contribute by making $1, $3 or $5 monetary donations at the register. All funds from the donation campaign — also accessible online — will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.
