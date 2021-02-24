No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B donating $1 million to Texas food banks in wake of winter storm

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge Grocery chain H-E-B will donate $1 million to Texas food banks following winter storm. - COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
  • Grocery chain H-E-B will donate $1 million to Texas food banks following winter storm.
H-E-B seems to be living up to its "no store does more" advertising slogan.

The San Antonio-based grocer will donate $1 million to Texas food banks, further suggesting the company might be better suited to run the state than our elected leaders.



The hefty donation will support 18 food banks within the Feeding Texas network, the largest hunger-relief organization in the state, which serves more than 4 million Texans annually.

“As we emerge from the bitter cold, these donations come at a critical time to help our fellow Texans get back on their feet,” H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron said in a release. “H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state.”

The huge monetary donation follows the 23 truckloads of food and nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple dinners the chain has already contributed to food banks following last week’s history-making winter storm.

H-E-B will also launch an in-store donation campaign that allows customers to contribute by making $1, $3 or $5 monetary donations at the register. All funds from the donation campaign — also accessible online — will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Ólàjú expands awareness of African culture, identity with focus on powerful photography
The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances
Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT
San Antonio Burger Week’s creative spins are all about dressing up the staple sandwich
San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego talks about how the pandemic is changing Hollywood
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Police Department suspended three officers for offensive Facebook posts Read More

  2. Ted Cruz says leaked texts about his Cancun trip show how 'nasty' politics has become. Cry us a river. Read More

  3. Power Failure: Blame for Texas’ electrical grid disaster extends far further than ERCOT Read More

  4. Four ERCOT board members who live outside of Texas resign in the aftermath of the power outage, winter storm Read More

  5. The failure of San Antonio’s city-owned utilities last week demand action, not reassurances Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation