Thursday, March 4, 2021
ERCOT's chief executive terminated in wake of Texas' winter storm crisis
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM
-
Twitter / @ERCOT_ISO
-
ERCOT CEO Bill Magness speaks about the power grid during an appearance at radio station KURV.
In a move entirely predictable amid the outcry over last month's sweeping power outages, the board of Texas' electrical grid operator fired CEO Bill Magness Wednesday night, according to the Texas Tribune
.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' board approved a "60-day termination notice" for Magness after a three-hour private session, according to the report. ERCOT is the independent nonprofit that manages the state's power grid.
Magness' firing is the latest departure at ERCOT in the wake of last month's cataclysmic winter storms that left millions of Texans without power. The hard freeze nearly drove its power system into total failure
.
Public outrage built over the entity's handling of the crisis and revelations that some board members don't even reside in the Lone Star State. So far, seven members of the board have resigned in the wake of the outages, according to media reports
.
However, critics argue that ERCOT is merely a symptom of a larger problem
: Texas' 1999 decision to deregulate its power market and the state's unwillingness to impose stricter oversight of power generators.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, Bill Magness, firing, resigned, board, power outages, blackouts, Texas, power failures, winter storms, deregulation, power generators, utilities, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.