No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Texas-based hate group source of 80% of all U.S. racist propaganda tracked in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge These images were collected by ADL as it documented hate group propaganda in 2020. - COURTESY IMAGE / ADL
  • Courtesy Image / ADL
  • These images were collected by ADL as it documented hate group propaganda in 2020.
Texas-based group Patriot Front was responsible for 80% of racist, antisemitic and other hateful messages tracked in the U.S. by the Anti-Defamation League last year in its annual report on white supremacist propaganda.

Dallas-headquartered Patriot Front, which espouses racism and antisemitism and prominently uses former President Donald Trump's "America First" messaging, was responsible for 4,105 of the incidents cited in the report. Texas also had the highest number of appearances of racist propaganda messages last year at 574.



“We’re concerned about this increase in white supremacist propaganda, especially since Patriot Front, a Texas-based organization, is responsible for much of it,” said Mark B. Toubin, ADL's Southwest regional director.

“White supremacists use these techniques to bolster recruitment and spread fear by targeting specific groups, including the Jewish, Black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as non-white immigrants," he added. "We’re watching this activity very closely.”

The FBI recently reported that hate crimes in the U.S. rose to their highest level in more than a decade. Anti-Asian attacks have also grabbed headlines during the pandemic, and eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday.

Last year marked the highest level of racist propaganda incidents since ADL began tracking the hate messages — an average of 14 per day. The 2020 total of 4,822 was nearly double the number reported the prior year, according to its report.

The ADL found at least 30 organized white supremacist groups distributing  propaganda last year. However, Patriot Front, along with New Jersey European Heritage Association and Nationalist Social Club, made up a trio responsible for 92% of the activity, according to the report.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Maskless masses party on South Padre beaches after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifts mask mandate Read More

  2. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

  3. Twitter puts Ted Cruz on blast after he tries to shame U.S. military for criticizing Tucker Carlson Read More

  4. At least 57 died in Texas' winter storm, including 3 in the San Antonio area Read More

  5. Higher education officials urge Legislature to invest in colleges and universities after pandemic takes toll on students and economy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation