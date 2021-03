7 San Antonio students honored by Hispanic Heritage Foundation for community leadership

click image Pexels / Stanley Morales

Seven San Antonio students will be honored by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Wednesday revealed the recipients of its 22nd Annual Regional Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards, including seven students from the San Antonio area.The awards are an educational grant program for Latinx high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and exhibit excellence in categories including business, education, entrepreneurship, social justice and more.The winners can apply their grants toward their education or to fund an idea or community project to encourage “actionable leadership,” which is HHF’s call to action.The San Antonio-area awardees include:Silver - Agustín Valdés Martínez of Judson Early College Academy, Live OakSilver – Isabella Jiménez of Johnson High School, San AntonioBronze – Itzel De León of Legacy of Educational Excellence High School, San AntonioBronze – Izumi Vázquez of Health Careers High School, San AntonioSilver – Lauren González of Communication Arts High School, San AntonioBronze – Madelyn Elizondo of Tom C. Clark High School, San AntonioGold – Adriana Delagarza of Sandra Day O’Connor High School, HelotesAwardees will be mentored by past Youth Awardees as they prepare to attend college and move into their careers via HHF’s award-winning Latinos On Fast Track workforce development program.