No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Critics rip into Ted Cruz after he says lawmakers' concern over mass shootings are political theater

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

After a seven-day string of mass shootings that culminated with 10 people dying in a Colorado supermarket, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is tirelessly and tiresomely fanning the flames of outrage.

On Tuesday, the Texas Republican — who also happens to be among Washington's top recipients of NRA dollars — racked up a litany of Twitter spankings for claiming that lawmakers who want stricter gun laws in the wake of mass shootings are just engaging in political theater.

“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens, because that’s their political objective.”

Further, Cruz tried to paint the other side's condemnation of the GOP's routine offer of "thoughts and prayers" platitudes every time there's a mass shooting as a mockery of faith. Because we all know what a turn-the-other cheek Christian he is.

"I don't apologize for thoughts or prayers," he proclaimed. "I will lift up in prayer people who are hurting, and I believe in the power of prayer, and the contempt of Democrats for prayers is an odd sociological thing." 

Critics wasted no time ripping into Cruz, suggesting that by saying "every time there's a shooting," he's kind of acknowledging that this country may just have a problem. Meanwhile, others pointed just how fat Cruz's campaign coffers are with NRA money and that the guy has a pretty selective sense of outrage.

Stay tuned, folks. Turns out Flyin' Ted's also planning a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to get to the bottom of this whole immigration crisis you may have heard about.

It's a safe bet more inflammatory Cruz statements and pissed-off tweets are bound to follow. Because these days, feeding the outrage furnace sure seems to come easier for Texas' junior senator than doing his fucking job and actually governing.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Assclown Alert: Squirming on TV with the San Antonio Chamber’s Richard Perez
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas will make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday Read More

  2. Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers Read More

  3. San Antonio's CPS Energy sues BP, Chevron and other natural gas suppliers over winter storm prices Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: DeBerry falls back on her experience using water to defend SAWS after winter storm Read More

  5. Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio removes Trump figure because people keep punching it Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation