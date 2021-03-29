No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, March 29, 2021

Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 9:05 AM

Pastor John Hagee has been vaccinated against coronavirus. - YOUTUBE / FRIENDLY ATHIEST
  • YouTube / Friendly Athiest
  • Pastor John Hagee has been vaccinated against coronavirus.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

After preaching last November that Jesus was the “true vaccine” that would protect believers against the deadly scourge of COVID-19, it now appears San Antonio megachurch Pastor John Hagee also has a backup plan.



A spokesman for Hagee Ministries this month told ABC News that the Cornerstone Church patriarch has been medically vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Pastor Hagee believes in both the power of prayer and modern medicine,” a Hagee spokesman told ABC. “These are not mutually exclusive.”

While it’s true that prayer and medicine aren’t mutually exclusive, that certainly wasn’t the message Hagee was sharing with his flock last fall. After contracting COVID-19, the 80-year-old pastor seemed to imply that Jesus’ blessing was all it took to beat the pandemic.

“I bring under the authority of Jesus Christ every sickness and every disease, especially the COVID thing that’s sweeping the nation,” he pronounced during his first sermon back from a 15-day hospital stay. “We have a vaccine. The name is Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God. Let Him sweep through this country and heal the righteous who dare to ask for it.”

One only needed to tune in Cornerstone’s Sunday broadcasts to see how Pastor Assclown’s followers read that message. Largely unmasked, they sat crowded together in the pews as a huge choir belted out praise songs.

