Monday, March 29, 2021

Diplo's San Antonio concert drew packed crowds despite being billed as 'limited capacity' show

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge EDM musician Diplo performed Saturday at Cowboys Dance Hall. - INSTAGRAM / DIPLO
  • Instagram / diplo
  • EDM musician Diplo performed Saturday at Cowboys Dance Hall.
Cowboys Dancehall advertised a Saturday concert by EDM artist Diplo as "limited capacity" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but videos posted on social media appear to show the gathering was anything but.

A Facebook event page promised the performance would have limited tickets and a mask requirement. However, one Twitter user described the show as "packed" and tried to bring it to the attention of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. Imbedded video shows people standing shoulder to shoulder, many not wearing masks.
Other Twitter users condemned the event, calling attendees "idiots" and "morons." It's unclear how many attended the show, but Cowboys can hold up to 4,000 guests, according to its website. The Current reached out to the venue's management for comment but got no immediate response.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month lifted the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to return to 100% occupancy. However, San Antonio health officials have repeatedly warned against large gatherings and encouraged residents to continue social distancing and wearing masks.

Cowboys Dancehall has received multiple city citations since the start of the COVID crisis for violating safety protocols. Two of those came in January after it hosted a pair of sold-out shows by country singer Cody Johnson.

Prior to the statewide capacity changes, city officials warned the venue it was at risk of losing its certificate of occupancy if was cited again.

