No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Texas Senate passes restrictive voting bill backed by Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge A voter drops off her ballot at the Bexar County Elections Office. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • A voter drops off her ballot at the Bexar County Elections Office.
Overnight Thursday, the Texas Senate passed a controversial bill that would ban municipalities such as San Antonio from ensuring increased voter access and give partisan poll watchers more access to voting sites.

Part of a national scramble by Republicans to restrict state voting laws, the measure's passage comes after Texas last November tallied its highest voter numbers in recent years. Democrats also increased turnout in large cities and suburbs that cycle.



GOP politicos including Gov. Greg Abbott have argued Senate Bill 7 is about restoring "election integrity" and preventing voter fraud. However, despite claims from former President Donald Trump and others, there's been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in recent elections.

“Overall, this bill is designed to address areas throughout the process where bad actors can take advantage, so Texans can feel confident that their elections are fair, honest and open,” said State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, when presenting the bill, according to the Texas Tribune.

But voting-rights advocates say SB7's provisions, which include limiting polling hours statewide and banning municipalities from offering drive-thru voting and other efforts to widen access, aren't meant to thwart fraud. Instead, they argue, those rules would create longer lines in urban areas, potentially disenfranchising voters of color.

The measure would also give poll watchers more access to voting locations — a change critics say would lead to voter intimidation. Voting-rights advocates argue such steps are a throwback to Texas' long history of suppressing minority voters.

“Republicans’ actions yesterday will go down in infamy as a racist, terrifying attempt to plunge Texas back into Jim Crow. This is not who we are. This is not what our state stands for," Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in an emailed statement. "This will do immeasurable harm to Texas communities. Yet Republicans, in their shortsighted, self-serving political games, voted last night to gut the foundations of our democracy: Texans’ constitutional right to vote."

Hinojosa said Democrats and voting-rights organizations will sue to stop the restrictions from taking effect if the bill is passed through the Republican-controlled House and is signed into law by Abbott.

“An attack on our right to vote is an attack on our communities and our future," Hinojosa said. "We will not be silenced.”

There was at least one victory for voting-rights advocates, however. The Senate approved an amendment by state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, that would strike down a portion of the original bill that would force people who vote by mail because of a disability to provide medical documentation as proof.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Giant sticker of Ted Cruz in bondage gear pops up on San Antonio wall and Twitter goes wild Read More

  2. Two more San Antonio-area residents arrested for participating in January 6 Capitol insurrection Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway Read More

  4. Texas Senate gives initial approval to bill to stop social media companies from banning Texans for political views Read More

  5. Ads urge Texas businesses to weigh economic backlash if Lege tightens voter restrictions Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation