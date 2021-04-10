Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Dog adoptions increased in San Antonio during the pandemic, following U.S. trend

Posted By on Sat, Apr 10, 2021 at 10:05 AM

click to enlarge Labrador Retriever mix Aristotle is one of the dogs available for adoption. - COURTESY / ANIMAL DEFENSE LEAGUE OF TEXAS
  • Courtesy / Animal Defense League of Texas
  • Labrador Retriever mix Aristotle is one of the dogs available for adoption.
San Antonio no-kill shelter the Animal Defense League of Texas experienced a 17% increase in dog adoptions last year, mirroring a trend shown in national studies on pet adoptions during the pandemic.

As people grew lonely due to stay-at-home orders, they sought out pets for a sense of companionship, according to ADL Marketing Manager Michelle Thorson.

"It was definitely a silver lining that I don't know we were necessarily expecting, but it was great to see," she said. "We had some programs that had to be temporarily suspended, and there's definitely some income loss. But this was kind of a silver lining to see that we were able to save more lives of animals in need."

ADL's adoption increase follows a nationwide trend, according to studies by Rover, a network for pet sitters and dog walkers. In January, Rover researchers reported that 49% of Americans adopted a "pandemic puppy" during the crisis.



In a more recent survey, Rover found that 41% of people who adopted an animal during the pandemic did so for emotional support and happiness, while 39% adopted to have something positive in their lives. In addition, 13% of those who adopted were first-time pet owners.

"What's great about this past year is that we were really able to get the word out and expand the services that we're able to provide," ADL's Thorson said. 

Thorson added that the increase in dog adoptions helped her organization's EmBARK Foster Program, which enables people to foster adult animals waiting for permanent homes.

"When these pets are in that home, they're are able to get some additional socialization skills," Thomson said. "It just kind of gives them a break from the shelter, so it's definitely mutually beneficial between both the human getting the companionship and the animal, whenever they do return."

As more Americans get vaccinated and return to in-person work, both pet owners and pets may feel separation anxiety. According to Rover's data, 40% of new pet owners felt anxious about leaving their pet at home and returning to in-person work.

"We just really try and educate the adopters and give them the right tools to ensure that it is continuing to be successful once they do go back to their normal work life," Thorson said of that anxiety.

Through the end of the month, ADL is hosting its April Adopt-A-Thon. During the event, it waives adoption fees for dogs over six months old. Information on adoptions can be found on the organization's website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz Read More

  2. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush signals he may target Ken Paxton in primary challenge Read More

  3. Watchdog group files complaints saying Ted Cruz broke campaign finance rules to promote his book Read More

  4. Analysis: Abbott's media event at San Antonio site for immigrant kids is political theater — of the absurd Read More

  5. Ron Nirenberg, Snoop Dogg: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation