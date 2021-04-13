Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro backs proposition to limit police union's bargaining power

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge Julian Castro's statement on Prop B amounts to the highest-profile emdorsement of the ballot measure. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Julian Castro's statement on Prop B amounts to the highest-profile emdorsement of the ballot measure.
In what amounts to the highest-profile endorsement of the local ballot measure to strip collective bargaining power from San Antonio's powerful police union, former mayor Julián Castro has endorsed Proposition B.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Castro — a former Democratic presidential candidate and the Obama White House's housing chief — said he supports police and their work but added that they must be held accountable.



He said Prop B, which voters will decide on during the May 1 citywide election, is a way to achieve that.

"Our system of accountability is broken," he said. "In fact, 70% of SAPD officers fired by the police chief have to be rehired because our accountability system is so bad — the worst rehire rate of bad officers in the nation."


Senior Castro advisor Sawyer Hackett shared the video via his Twitter account.

Fix SAPD, the group that petitioned to get Prob B on the ballot, argues that the union has used the collective bargaining process to force too many concessions protecting officers who engage in violent conduct. Proposal backers say the union and city should shift to a "meet and confer" system used in other large Texas metros.

For its part, the union has alleges that Fix SAPD's measure amounts to an effort by activists to "defund the police," a catchphrase used by some police-reform groups that's proved unpopular with Texas voters.

Castro tweeted his video endorsement of Prop B a day after a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, Kim Potter, is a 26-year force veteran who once served as that city's police union president.

"I'm all for paying officers what they deserve, but accountability for bad officers doesn't belong at the bargaining table," Castro said in his endorsement. "When bad officers act out, they should face the consequences, and that should be non-negotiable."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Mendoza Line: Texas GOP Chairman Allen West says Texas should secede, become own planet Read More

  2. John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough Read More

  3. City of San Antonio reopens public facilities and services Monday Read More

  4. Study: passage of Texas' voter-restriction bills would bring billions in damage to state's economy Read More

  5. Dog adoptions increased in San Antonio during the pandemic, following U.S. trend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation