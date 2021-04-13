Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Community organizing runs in District 1 council candidate Mario Bravo's family. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • Community organizing runs in District 1 council candidate Mario Bravo's family.
When District 1 council candidate Mario Kelly Bravo greets me through my computer screen for a Zoom call, a colorful art piece on the wall behind him captures my attention.

“My parents bought that in Mexico,” he explains. “I have a lot of stuff from Mexico here.”



Like his appreciation for art, Bravo’s verve for community organizing also runs in his blood. His maternal great-grandfather organized other East Coast immigrants to stand up to the mafia, who bullied them into paying protection money.

“And he got murdered for that,” says Bravo, 45.

His maternal grandmother was a World War II soldier who served behind enemy lines, operating a safehouse that helped transport Romani, Jews and LGBTQ+ people out of the Nazi-occupied Netherlands.

“She carried cyanide around her neck in case they were to capture her. That way, she could just commit suicide and they wouldn’t get any information out of her.”

Bravo says that family history of community organizing, along with his passion for energy efficiency, put him on the trajectory to challenge District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño in the May 1 municipal election.

Indeed, Bravo was raised by parents with similarly aligned principles.
“My mom was the neighborhood association president, and she would volunteer us to do stuff all the time,” he recalls. Among other things, his assigned tasks included building the playscape at the neighborhood park and keeping the greenspace mowed.

“And my parents raised everybody in the community,” Bravo adds. “All the kids who only had a single parent or had a dysfunctional home called my mom and dad ‘Mom’ and ‘Papa.’”

After graduating college, Bravo met a civil rights attorney who mentored him on the political processes needed to improve his community. Armed with those lessons, Bravo managed a campaign for a district judge in Laredo, and over the next two decades, he worked on several political campaigns, including his own.

In 2018, Bravo ran for Bexar County commissioner, challenging the late Paul Elizondo for his long-held Precinct 2 seat. The first-time candidate garnered 25% of the vote in the Democratic primary. Though it wasn’t enough to advance to the runoff, he says he did learn how to better communicate with voters.

“I have a lot of policy experience, but it’s important to make sure that you really listen to the community and that you’re bringing forward their ideas,” he says. “I love running for office, because I get out and have these meaningful conversations about what people care about and how we can move forward as a community.”

Bravo’s activism has also raised local awareness on key issues. For example, a few years ago, he played a part in stopping a proposed increase in campaign contribution limits at City Hall.

“I advocated — and I would even say I tried to whip votes — to prevent that from passing,” he says. “Giving more influence to people with deep pockets who can profit off decisions made at City Hall is not the direction we need to go in.”

I ask Bravo, a project manager for the Environmental Defense Fund and a climate and air-quality guru, what he wants San Antonians to know about energy efficiency.

“[That] Texas is dead last in the nation for energy efficiency,” he replies. “The best thing we can do is stop wasting energy. Weatherizing your house and having more energy-efficient appliances can make a huge difference.”

A former board member for the voter-mobilization group MOVE Texas, Bravo also thinks there should be fewer obstacles to voting.

“The fact that you have to register 30 days before the election? There’s no reason for that,” he says. “I think we have restrictions in place that are the modern-day version of the poll tax.”

Right now, Bravo is focusing his energy on prevailing over the five other candidates in the D1 race.

“I’m running because I think we need new leadership at City Hall that works with the community,” he says. “San Antonio’s stronger when we listen to the community and include them in our decision making.”

I ask Bravo what the biggest misconception is that people have about him.
“That I’m a radical,” he says after a long pause. “Truly what I am is a reformer — but I’m a practical reformer.”

A second fallacy, he adds, is that he’s anti-business.

“[I’m] absolutely pro-business [and] pro-workforce development,” he says. “We have a post-pandemic economic recovery that we’re going to go through. Once we’ve stabilized going forward, I want us to incentivize businesses that are going to make us economically competitive in the global economy. I want us to do it in an efficient and an effective way, and I want to make sure that we do it in a way that we bring everybody along.”

When it comes to the rolling blackouts that followed February’s winter storm, Bravo says there’s plenty of blame to go around, adding that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) wasn’t prepared and that CPS Energy “didn’t do anything in response to that.”

Additionally, Bravo says city council has allowed CPS to self-govern and has not held the utility accountable to the community.

That’s why he led the fight to livestream CPS Energy board meetings and open them up to public comment.

“My approach has been working with the community, as opposed to when you look at Roberto’s approach, [which] is ‘Try and stop me.’” he says.
Bravo says he’s running for the same reason he ran in 2018: “I feel like there’s plenty of reform, plenty of improvements we can make at the local level.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Mendoza Line: Texas GOP Chairman Allen West says Texas should secede, become own planet Read More

  2. John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough Read More

  3. City of San Antonio reopens public facilities and services Monday Read More

  4. Study: passage of Texas' voter-restriction bills would bring billions in damage to state's economy Read More

  5. Dog adoptions increased in San Antonio during the pandemic, following U.S. trend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation