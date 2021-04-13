Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Texas sues Biden administration in effort to reinstate Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Central American refugees line up in Matamoros to wait for a chance to plead for asylum. - REBECCA CENTENO
  • Rebecca Centeno
  • Central American refugees line up in Matamoros to wait for a chance to plead for asylum.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration Tuesday in an attempt to restore a policy put in place by former President Donald Trump that forced migrants seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.

Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argue in the suit that the Biden administration’s move to suspend the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy was an “arbitrary and capricious decision.” The attorneys general are asking the court to reinstate the enforcement of the program nationwide and to award Texas and Missouri “the costs of this action and reasonable attorney’s fees.”



The Trump administration first implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols program in January 2019 in what it described as an effort to “allow more resources to be dedicated to individuals who legitimately qualify for asylum,” according to then-U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. The policy required asylum seekers who passed through Mexico on their way to the U.S. to stay in Mexico while their claims were processed in U.S. courts. Previously, migrants could wait inside the U.S. for a court decision, which would often take months or years.

More than 70,000 migrants who were enrolled in the MPP program were sent back to Mexico. Many were forced to live in sometimes dangerous and unsanitary migrant camps.

Shortly after Biden took office, DHS announced in a memo that “the department will cease adding individuals into the [Migrant Protection Protocols] program,” though the agency at the time did not provide an immediate plan to allow migrants to enter the country. Department of Homeland Security officials also announced a 100-day moratorium on deportations, though a federal judge ultimately struck down that order after Paxton filed a separate lawsuit.

In February, the Biden administration began allowing asylum seekers enrolled in the program to cross into the country. Republicans have pointed to the end of the program as a reason for an influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.

A DHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit is the latest in a string of legal challenges Paxton has brought against the Biden administration since January. In addition to the deportation moratorium, Paxton has also sued Biden over his agency’s new procedures that cut back on deportations of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, Biden’s decision to rescind a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and new restrictions on oil drilling on federal lands.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
'Twenty-One Silent Stages’ is a pandemic portrait of San Antonio’s music scene
Assclown Alert: Dressing the part with Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro backs proposition to limit police union's bargaining power Read More

  2. The Mendoza Line: Texas GOP Chairman Allen West says Texas should secede, become own planet Read More

  3. John Cornyn asks whether Biden is ‘really in charge’ because he isn't tweeting or going on TV enough Read More

  4. City of San Antonio reopens public facilities and services Monday Read More

  5. CDC, FDA recommend immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation