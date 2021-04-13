Texas sues Biden administration in effort to reinstate Trump-era 'remain in Mexico' immigration policy

Shortly after Biden took office, DHS announced in a memo that “the department will cease adding individuals into the [Migrant Protection Protocols] program,” though the agency at the time did not provide an immediate plan to allow migrants to enter the country. Department of Homeland Security officials also announced a 100-day moratorium on deportations, though a federal judge ultimately struck down that order after Paxton filed a separate lawsuit.
In February, the Biden administration began allowing asylum seekers enrolled in the program to cross into the country. Republicans have pointed to the end of the program as a reason for an influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks.
A DHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The suit is the latest in a string of legal challenges Paxton has brought against the Biden administration since January. In addition to the deportation moratorium, Paxton has also sued Biden over his agency’s new procedures that cut back on deportations of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, Biden’s decision to rescind a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and new restrictions on oil drilling on federal lands.The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
