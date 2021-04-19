Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, April 19, 2021

Early voting for San Antonio's May 1 city election is now underway

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 9:27 AM

San Antonio voters will decide the fate of two charter amendments in the May 1 election.
  • Shutterstock
  • San Antonio voters will decide the fate of two charter amendments in the May 1 election.
Early voting for the May 1 citywide election gets underway Monday and will run through Tuesday, April 27.

Voters will determine who serves as mayor, which candidates will fill 10 city council seats and who will serve on a variety of school boards. Those in outlying cities will have their own municipal elections in which to cast ballots.



Alamo City voters also will decide the fate of two amendments to the city charter. Proposition A would broaden the range of projects the city can fund by issuing public bonds, while Proposition B would cut back on the San Antonio police union's bargaining power.

If you need a sample ballot, one is available from the Bexar County Elections Department. The department's website also provides a list of polling places and voting hours, which vary by day.

If you need to check your voter registration status, the Bexar County Elections department also has you covered.

