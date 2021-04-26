Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 26, 2021

Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with State Sen. Bryan Hughes

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes went on CNN to defend Republicans' voter suppression bill SB7. - FACEBOOK / BRYAN HUGHES
  • Facebook / Bryan Hughes
  • Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes went on CNN to defend Republicans' voter suppression bill SB7.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

These days, it’s hard to tell whether some GOP politicians are aware they’re pushing the big lie or they’ve been selling it so hard they now believe the garbage they’re spewing.



During a CNN appearance last week, Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Quitman, seemed to teeter along that line as he tried to justify the voter-suppression bill he and his Republican colleagues are hellbent on passing this session.

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow worked overtime to set the record straight as Hughes made one false claim after another about his Senate Bill 7, a bill numerous voting-rights groups say is an effort to keep minority voters away from the polls.

During the segment, Hughes asserted that his bill guarantees that people in line when polls close will get to vote (it’s already part of the state election code), that the state election code explicitly bans drive-thru voting (it doesn’t) and that Texas voter fraud is widespread (it isn’t).

At one point, Harlow pointed out that Ken Paxton, Texas’ Republican Attorney General, spent 22,000 hours probing voter fraud in the state and only found 16 minor cases.

Meanwhile, Hughes continued to laugh and grin through the entire exchange, as if his attempt at “Aw, shucks” joviality and his patchy attempt at a Kenny Rodgers beard were somehow helping sell his brand of Texas-style bullshit.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As political pressure builds, Texas Senate looks for path forward on permitless carry for handguns Read More

  2. Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together Read More

  3. Feel good Friday: San Antonio high school student awarded $180,000 scholarship Read More

  4. Puro Vans, Purloined Pup: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  5. Bipartisan bill from South Texas lawmakers would hire judges, speed asylum process amid surge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation