Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with State Sen. Bryan Hughes

Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes went on CNN to defend Republicans' voter suppression bill SB7.

These days, it’s hard to tell whether some GOP politicians are aware they’re pushing the big lie or they’ve been selling it so hard they now believe the garbage they’re spewing.During a CNN appearance last week, Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Quitman, seemed to teeter along that line as he tried to justify the voter-suppression bill he and his Republican colleagues are hellbent on passing this session.CNN anchor Poppy Harlow worked overtime to set the record straight as Hughes made one false claim after another about his Senate Bill 7, a bill numerous voting-rights groups say is an effort to keep minority voters away from the polls.During the segment, Hughes asserted that his bill guarantees that people in line when polls close will get to vote (it’s already part of the state election code), that the state election code explicitly bans drive-thru voting (it doesn’t) and that Texas voter fraud is widespread (it isn’t).At one point, Harlow pointed out that Ken Paxton, Texas’ Republican Attorney General, spent 22,000 hours probing voter fraud in the state and only found 16 minor cases.Meanwhile, Hughes continued to laugh and grin through the entire exchange, as if his attempt at “Aw, shucks” joviality and his patchy attempt at a Kenny Rodgers beard were somehow helping sell his brand of Texas-style bullshit.