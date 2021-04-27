Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

County judge says Gov. Abbott's claim of abuse at San Antonio migrant shelter 'completely false'

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM

County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks at Monday night's COVID-19 briefing. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT-TV
  • Screen Capture / KSAT-TV
  • County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks at Monday night's COVID-19 briefing.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Monday dismissed Gov. Greg Abbott’s allegations of sexual abuse and dangerous conditions at the Freeman Coliseum shelter for migrant teens, calling them "completely false."

During the Monday coronavirus briefing, Wolff responded to a reporter's question about Abbott's claim early this month that state agencies received tips about abuse, neglect and breaches of pandemic protocols at the site.



“Completely false," Wolff said. "Now, other things could happen. I don’t know that they have. I haven’t heard anything; they could happen in the future. ... Something could go wrong, but the previous allegations he made are untrue.”

Roughly 1,800 migrant boys are being housed at the county-owned coliseum while the federal government works to place them with family members in the U.S. or with aid organizations.

During a theatrical April 7 press conference, Abbott — a Republican — demanded President Joe Biden shut down the shelter and bus the teens to another state. The demand came amid an avalanche of criticism by GOP politicians that the White House failed to address a surge in border crossings. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tweet showing trash in San Antonio River south of downtown sparks outrage — and a cleanup Read More

  2. Nearly all of Texas' GOP members of Congress get grades of 'D' or 'F' on new 'Democracy Report Card' Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: Lege gives drug store coupons to uninsured Texans in lieu of Medicaid expansion Read More

  5. As political pressure builds, Texas Senate looks for path forward on permitless carry for handguns Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation