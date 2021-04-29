Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

San Antonio's 2 GOP congressmen took donations from disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge Billionaire Steve Wynn shown during an appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Billionaire Steve Wynn shown during an appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Two Republican members of San Antonio's congressional delegation have racked up campaign donations from Steve Wynn, the Las Vegas casino mogul who left his company in 2018 in a flurry of sexual abuse allegations.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose districts include the Alamo City, each received $5,800 from the disgraced billionaire, federal campaign finance filings from March show.



Neither lawmaker's office responded to emailed requests for comment on the donations.

Wynn's contributions have come under scrutiny after the Associated Press this month reported on his hefty $770,000 donation to a key House Republican fundraising committee overseen by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Much of the donation was carved up among 59 House Republicans, including Roy and Gonzales.

In 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement, the Wall Street Journal did an extensive report on allegations of rape, assault and harassment by Wynn. The billionaire has denied all allegations, even though one case prompted a $7.5 million settlement with a woman once employed by his company.

The acceptance of the Wynn's cash this spring is an apparent about face for the GOP, which ousted him in 2018 as Republican National Committee finance chair as sexual assault allegations swirled. At the time, McCarthy was among the Republicans who said they'd donate the mogul's contributions to charity.

Democrats have seized on the Republican Party's new willingness to accept the Wynn's financial help, saying it shows the GOP's lack of a moral center when it comes to fundraising.

“House Republicans are again clinging to men like disgraced billionaire Steve Wynn to stuff their campaign coffers," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Chris Taylor said in statement emailed to the Current. "Minority Leader McCarthy and every House Republican who took Wynn’s cash should explain to voters why the disgraced casino mogul’s money is suddenly good enough for them in light of the serious allegations of sexual abuse against Wynn.” 

