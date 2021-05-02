Prop B's narrow miss with San Antonio voters still sends a strong message about police reform

While Prop B didn't fly, the near miss shows that roughly half of the city's population has significant concerns about police abuse of power, said Joe Gershtenson, a St. Mary's University political science professor.
"If nothing else, it's absolutely a warning shot across the bow of the police and the city that they need to do something to address these issues," Gershtenson said. "They would ignore that at their own risk."
San Antonio Police Officers Association said the vote shows that it enjoys support as it hunkers down for another round of talks on a new city contract. The current labor pact expires September 30.
“First and foremost, it’s a victory for the citizens of San Antonio,” union President Danny Diaz told the Express-News. “It was hard fought. This citizens have spoken. Now it’s time to get back to work.”
Still, the mood was at Fix SAPD's Saturday night watch party was buoyant, even as it was clear the poll numbers might not break in the group's favor.
