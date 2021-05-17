Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 17, 2021

More than 200 people arrested an annual 'Go Topless' Jeep event on Texas coast

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 9:24 AM

An attendee of the 2020 Go Topless weekend appears in a video clip that went viral. - TWITTER / @MARIA_RENDON97
  • Twitter / @maria_rendon97
  • An attendee of the 2020 Go Topless weekend appears in a video clip that went viral.
Cops made at least 219 arrests over the weekend at the annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

Most of the arrests were for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and DWI, the paper reports, citing numbers available from local authorities as of 6 a.m. Sunday.



Go Topless made national headlines last May when viral video showed maskless revelers getting up close and personal even as Texas COVID-19 numbers were on the rise.

"Been in quarantine, and I need to get out and party! Woo!" one attendee cried in a widely circulated clip.

The annual event, which regularly results in arrests, has drawn the ire of coastal residents. In 2019, roughly 11,000 people signed a petition calling for a ban on the celebration.

While last year's cringey COVID-era iteration of the event drew lots of attention, it did result in fewer arrests: only about 100, according to the Chronicle report.

