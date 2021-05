More than 200 people arrested an annual 'Go Topless' Jeep event on Texas coast

Twitter / @maria_rendon97

An attendee of the 2020 Go Topless weekend appears in a video clip that went viral.

Cops made at least 219 arrests over the weekend at the annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston, according to a Houston Chronicle report Most of the arrests were for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and DWI, the paper reports, citing numbers available from local authorities as of 6 a.m. Sunday.Go Topless made national headlines last May when viral video showed maskless revelers getting up close and personal even as Texas COVID-19 numbers were on the rise."Been in quarantine, and I need to get out and party! Woo!" one attendee cried in a widely circulated clip.The annual event, which regularly results in arrests, has drawn the ire of coastal residents. In 2019, roughly 11,000 people signed a petition calling for a ban on the celebration.While last year's cringey COVID-era iteration of the event drew lots of attention, it did result in fewer arrests: only about 100, according to thereport.