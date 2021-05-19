Bexar County approves $25 million for Alamo museum and visitor center in downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge
Courtesy / Alamo Trust
A conceptual rendering of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, with the Crockett and Woolworth Buildings repurposed.
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the county's $25 million share of funding for a $450 million museum and visitor center across from the Alamo, San Antonio's best-known tourist attraction.
The project is also backed by the city and state, which have collectively contributed funding.
The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum will repurpose the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings, which now house tourist-focused businesses including gift shops, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D. The buildings are across the street from the 300-year-old mission that served as a key battleground in Texas' fight for independence.
click to enlarge
Courtesy / Alamo Trust
A conceptual rendering of the lobby of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, including a full-scale recreation of the historic fort walls.
The proposed 100,000-square-foot Visitor Center would include museum galleries, a special event space, a rooftop restaurant and retail. British pop icon Phil Collins’ Texana Collection
, the largest private assemblage of Alamo relics and rarities, will also reside in the new structure.
Museum planning and design firm Gallagher & Associates estimates that the facility will create $12 billion in economic benefits, over 8,000 jobs and more than $600 million in tax revenues for the state.
The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is set to open in 2025.
