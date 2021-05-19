Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott signs law banning abortions as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge A protester carries a sign defending women's reproductive rights. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A protester carries a sign defending women's reproductive rights.
As expected, Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law controversial legislation that would ban abortions in the state as early as six weeks, a time before many women are even aware they're pregnant.

Abortion-rights groups have pledged a court battle to overturn the law, which they call one  of the most extreme in the country.



The measure, which goes into effect September 1, prohibits abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat — something that can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It offers no exceptions for rape or incest.

No other state that's enacted a so-called "heartbeat" bill has successfully defended the legislation in court.

“Let me be clear: Abortion is health care and it is still legal in Texas. This six-week abortion ban is unconstitutional and others like it have been struck down by federal courts across the nation," said Diana Gómez, advocacy manager at Progress Texas, in an emailed statement. 

"Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land and regardless of whatever bill Gov. Abbott signs, no law will stop abortions from happening. It’s unfortunate that anti-abortion politicians were more focused on restricting access to essential medical care this session than providing COVID relief and tackling our failed power grid."

Critics have also warned that the Republican-backed bill would create chaos in the courts because it includes a provision allowing virtually anyone to sue abortion providers or anyone else who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

More than 300 Texas attorneys signed a letter raising concerns that the proposal would subject doctors and others to harassment in the state's legal system. 

Abortion-rights advocates have also warned that Texas' fight to defend its "heartbeat" bill will likely leave taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars in legal expenses since the state would be responsible for paying back attorney fees if the proposal is rejected by the courts.

Even so, Texas is the latest red state to push forward a strict anti-abortion law in hopes that the U.S. Supreme Court's expanded conservative majority will overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that nearly 50 years ago established women's right to access abortions. 

On Monday, the high court announced that it will review Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a case directly challenging Roe v. Wade.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Gov. Greg. Abbott mandates that public schools and government entities can't require masks Read More

  2. Fiesta San Antonio Commission announces June festivities will be held at 100% capacity Read More

  3. Developer asks to tear down San Antonio's closed Cattleman’s Square Tavern for new apartments Read More

  4. Gov. Greg Abbott halts $300 federal unemployment benefits to out-of-work Texans Read More

  5. The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation