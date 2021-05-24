Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 24, 2021

Early voting starts Monday in five runoff elections for San Antonio City Council

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM

Residents of council districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9 will be voting in runoffs. - ERIK (HASH) HERSMAN VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Erik (HASH) Hersman via Flickr creative commons
  • Residents of council districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9 will be voting in runoffs.
Early voting gets underway Monday in runoffs for city council seats. 

The early voting period will run through Tuesday, June 1, with poll closures on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday. From May 24-28, poll hours will run 8 a.m.-6 p.m., while polls will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on May 29 and June 1.



Those who miss the early voting period will need to wait until Saturday, June 5 to cast their ballots.

Residents of council districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9 will be voting in runoffs. Below is the list of candidates:

  • District 1: Roberto Treviño vs. Mario Bravo
  • District 2: Jada Andrews-Sullivan vs. Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
  • District 3: Phyllis Viagran vs. Tomas Uresti
  • District 5: Teri Castillo vs. Rudy Lopez
  • District 9: John Courage vs. Patrick Von Dohlen

The Bexar County Elections Department maintains this list of early voting sites.

