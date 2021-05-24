Early voting starts Monday in five runoff elections for San Antonio City Council

The early voting period will run through Tuesday, June 1, with poll closures on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday. From May 24-28, poll hours will run 8 a.m.-6 p.m., while polls will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on May 29 and June 1.
The Bexar County Elections Department maintains this list of early voting sites.
