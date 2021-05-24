Early voting starts Monday in five runoff elections for San Antonio City Council

Erik (HASH) Hersman via Flickr creative commons

Early voting gets underway Monday in runoffs for city council seats.

The early voting period will run through Tuesday, June 1, with poll closures on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday. From May 24-28, poll hours will run 8 a.m.-6 p.m., while polls will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on May 29 and June 1.

District 1: Roberto Treviño vs. Mario Bravo



District 2: Jada Andrews-Sullivan vs. Jalen McKee-Rodriguez



District 3: Phyllis Viagran vs. Tomas Uresti



District 5: Teri Castillo vs. Rudy Lopez



District 9: John Courage vs. Patrick Von Dohlen



Those who miss the early voting period will need to wait until Saturday, June 5 to cast their ballots. Residents of council districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 9 will be voting in runoffs. Below is the list of candidates:

The Bexar County Elections Department maintains this list of early voting sites.

