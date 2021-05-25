Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Fixer Upper stars donated to school board candidate who wants to ban critical race theory

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM

click image Famous Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines donated to a school board candidate that wants to ban critical race theory in curriculum. - INSTAGRAM / CJGAINESFANS
  • Instagram / cjgainesfans
  • Famous Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines donated to a school board candidate that wants to ban critical race theory in curriculum.
Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donated $1,000 to a relative running for a school board in Grapevine, Texas who wants to ban teachers from using critical race theory in class, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The candidate, Shannon Braun — Chip Gaines' sister — is running on the platform of giving kids "the education they deserve," which apparently includes fighting barring the school district's use of critical race theory, which argues that racism is embedded in U.S. systems and policies, the Dallas Observer reports.



Republicans in the Texas Legislature and other statehouses have championed similar bans. One such measure introduced by Texas lawmakers has been approved by both the GOP-controlled House and Senate during the current session. Educators and community groups argue the bans violate free speech and whitewash history.

Braun is waging her fight against teaching of the theory even though the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD doesn't include it in its curriculum, according to the Observer. In a media statement, it told the paper it has no intention to do so.

Financial support of a candidate calling for such a ban appears to run counter to the public image of the Texas-based Gaineses, who are credited with helping turn Waco into a tourist destination through their home improvement TV show and Magnolia brand.

Last June, the couple appeared on the YouTube show “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” to talk about race. Having those conversations, Chip Gaines said, was “exactly what we need for this exact time.”

That same month, the pair donated a total of $200,000 to racial justice organizations including the Waco NAACP and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. They also unveiled plans to implement diversity and inclusion training for their staff.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Jimmy Kimmel rips Ted Cruz in monologue, and the senator tries to pick yet another Twitter fight Read More

  2. Texas GOP’s bills targeting transgender children have exacted a mental health toll, even if they don’t become law Read More

  3. Student's video of parents reading her acceptance letter into San Antonio's Incarnate Word goes viral Read More

  4. Texas House OKs bill aimed at preventing future blackouts, but experts warn it falls short Read More

  5. San Antonio surpasses 1 million vaccinated, offers free Fiesta Texas tickets for people who get jabbed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation