Group shames San Antonio's Whataburger and USAA for silence on controversial Texas voting bill

click to enlarge Twitter / USAA

USAA's logo is emblazoned on a window of its sprawling corporate campus.

The purported silence of Whataburger and USAA on SB7 comes even though both have issued past statements defending racial justice, according to Texas Right to Vote.



Grocer H-E-B, the only other San Antonio company on the list, has issued past statements defending racial justice and more recently submitted a letter defending voting access during a court battle over Harris County's plan to expand mail-in voting during the 2020 election cycle.



"I am really encouraged by those in the business community that have spoken out so far, but on the issue of voting rights, the response from Texas businesses should be universal. No more voter suppression," Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said in a statement supplied by Texas Right to Vote. "Over the past year we have seen and heard a lot of commitments to racial justice, and equal access to the ballot is central to racial justice. It’s time for companies to put real actions behind their statements.”

Early in the Texas legislative session, executives at both Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Austin-based Dell Technologies condemned the state's election bills, saying they were attempts to disenfranchise voters. Corporations including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines also issued statements decrying similar restrictive voting proposals in Georgia.



