Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Around 110 pounds of cocaine wash ashore on the South Texas coast

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM

click image The Sheriff’s Office of Matagorda County has reported that several packages of cocaine have washed ashore in the past week. - SCREEN CAPTURE / ABC13
  • Screen Capture / ABC13
  • The Sheriff’s Office of Matagorda County has reported that several packages of cocaine have washed ashore in the past week.
If you’re heading to the Texas Coast for the long weekend, better keep your eyes peeled for killer whales — and bundles of yayo.

The Sheriff’s Office of Matagorda County, three hours east of San Antonio, discovered several packages of cocaine washed ashore during the past week, Houston TV station ABC13 reports. And not just a little: a whopping 50 kilos, or 110 pounds.



Deputies discovered the first batch Sunday, May 16 on Matagorda Beach. Five days later, another package washed up on Sargent Beach, according to the station. Matagorda County is on the Gulf of Mexico between Corpus Christi and Galveston.

The sheriff’s office is asking beachcombers to refrain from grabbing any suspicious packages they find while in the water. Once wet, the drug can leach out and be absorbed by the skin, according to authorities, potentially making the handler sick. (Or prone to talk way too much about their unrecognized greatness and incredible future plans.)

The bundles have been processed, photographed and placed in evidence lockers for proper disposal, the sheriff’s office said.

