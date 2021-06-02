Wednesday, June 2, 2021
New inflatable waterpark Slide the Slopes will open north of San Antonio on June 10
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM
click image
-
Instagram / slidetheslopes
-
Summer Splash LLC is bringing its Slide the Slopes attraction to the Lone Star State.
Folks who say there’s a certain age at which you can no longer partake in a giant slip n’ slide are about to be proven wrong. So, so wrong.
Summer Splash LLC, a Utah-based company that bills itself as the “longest and biggest inflatable slip n’ slide festival in the world,” is bringing its Slide the Slopes ride to the San Antonio area.
The three-mile water-tubing attraction will open June 10 at New Braunfels’ Texas Ski Ranch
, bringing a series of inflatable water slides to the 70-acre park. Slide the Slopes will remain in place from June 10 through Labor Day before heading to its next stops in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Kids are welcome on the inflatable slopes, but they must be at least 44 inches tall.
GA tickets for Slide the Slopes begin at $24.99 and family four-packs run $85. Active duty military members and children ages 4 to 11 are eligible for discounted tickets.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Summer Splash LLC, inflatable slip n’ slide, Slide the Slopes, New Braunfels, Texas Ski Ranch, Labor Day, summer activity, summer activities, water park, water slide, slip n' slide, slip & slide, Image, Image