After Trump insults his family, George P. Bush seeks his support in Texas Attorney General run

George P. Bush speaks to supporters Wednesday at his campaign launch.
Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Wednesday made it official that he'll run a Republican primary campaign to unseat scandal-plagued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
"Enough is enough, Ken," the Texas Tribune quotes Bush as saying
during his Austin campaign kickoff. "You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. And as a career politician for 20 years, it's time for you to go."
Bush was no doubt referring to Paxton's 2015 indictment on securities fraud charges — a legal battle the AG continues to drag out in court maneuvers — and the probe the FBI is conducting after top staffers accused Paxton of taking bribes from a wealthy donor.
While plenty of Texans of both parties would like to see Paxton gone, Bush may not be the moderate voice progressives are hoping would mount a challenge against the firebrand AG.
Turns out both are vying for the support of former president Donald Trump in the race, which more or less rules out the notion that Bush plans to run a middle-of-the-road campaign.
Bush — the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush — has broken from other Bush family officeholders by falling all over himself to seek Trump's support. The younger Bush endorsed Trump's 2020 reelection bid and told supporters Wednesday that he'd asked the former president for an endorsement.
That kowtowing, of course, comes after Trump has spent years insulting members of the Bush family. During the 2016 campaign, he dismissed Jeb Bush as a "low energy candidate" and later bragged about vanquishing the “Bush Dynasty.”
“Don’t get me wrong: George P. has played this exactly right, and he’s definitely more conservative than his dad, and Trump knows that,” a Trump confidante told Politico
. “But I can tell you the president enjoys the prospect of knowing how much it kills Jeb that his son has to bend the knee and kiss the ring. Who’s your daddy? Trump loves that.”
As evidence of Bush's willingness to bend the knee, he even distributed Koozies at his campaign kickoff featuring a quote from Trump that's not exactly friendly to the rest of the fam: "This is the only Bush that likes me! This is the Bush that got it right. I like him."
Meanwhile, Paxton has done plenty of ring kissing of his own.
For one, Paxton spoke at the Trump rally
held just before deadly January 6 insurrection and later falsely claimed that the president's supporters weren't the ones sacking the Capitol. He also led the laughable attempt
to get the U.S. Supreme Court to pitch out Joe Biden's win of the 2020 presidential election.
In a statement last week, Trump revealed he plans to make an endorsement in the race "in the not-so-distant future."
Wow. Texas can hardly wait.
