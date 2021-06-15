Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

University of Texas at San Antonio bags $40 million donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM

UTSA has made recent investments to boost its research output. - COURTESY / THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / The University of Texas at San Antonio
  • UTSA has made recent investments to boost its research output.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett have donated $40 million to the University of Texas at San Antonio, which the school will use for programs that boost enrollment, retention and graduations.

The gift to the Hispanic-serving university is the latest significant higher-ed donation from Scott, who grabbed headlines late last year by spreading $4.2 billion between nearly 400 organizations, including underserved colleges. The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott owns 4% of the company's shares.



“This gift is completely transformational for us, for our students, and for our community — it is a tremendous investment in our collective future," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a press statement. "A college education is the best way to address inequities that exist in our communities."

Campus leaders at UTSA, which has made major strides to boost its research efforts, are developing a plan to allocate the unrestricted gift to student success initiatives, Eighmy added. More details are expected later this year.

Scott's December donations included $50 million to Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black university, and $40 million to Hispanic-serving Texas A&M International University in Laredo, according to the Texas Tribune. The gifts were the largest in each university’s history.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe Read More

  2. Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages Read More

  3. From Krispy Kreme to cash, new site aggregates vaccination perks for vaccine-hesitant Texans Read More

  4. 'They failed us,' Vanessa Guillén’s fiancé appears on 20/20, his first TV appearance since her death Read More

  5. Twitter rips Ted Cruz over awkward video where he recites Pledge of Allegiance, claims its 'controversial' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation