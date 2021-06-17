Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott signs open-carry bill in San Antonio and the pro-gun crowd shouts down a reporter

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge Their master's voice: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott listen intently as NRA chief Wayne LaPierre praises their work. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Their master's voice: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott listen intently as NRA chief Wayne LaPierre praises their work.
Surrounded by a pro-gun crowd, Gov. Greg Abbott appeared Wednesday on the grounds of the Alamo to sign seven pieces of legislation loosening firearms restrictions in the state.

The most controversial of those, Senate Bill 1927, allows Texans to carry handguns without a license or training starting on September 1. That so-called constitutional carry proposal was passed over the objections of gun safety advocates and some law enforcement groups.



"Today I am signing seven laws that protect Second Amendment rights in the Lone Star State," the Republican governor said, adding that he was doing so in the "cradle of liberty in the Lone Star State."

Wayne LaPierre, the embattled chief of the National Rifle Association, sat at the desk while Abbott signed the bills. The gun-rights organization made more than $700,000 in campaign contributions to Texas lawmakers between 2000 and 2019, according to a Dallas Morning News investigation.

Periodic whoops went up from the audience as Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick separately trumpeted the signing as a direct defiance of the Biden administration.

Indeed, two of the new laws appear designed to spark court fights with the feds. One prohibits the enforcement of some federal regulations on firearms in the state, while another removes prohibitions on federally regulated suppressors — or silencers — so long as they're made and distributed in Texas. 

Members of the crowd wore NRA lapel pins and Gun Owners of America shirts, and one guest mingled wearing a shirt reading "Shove gun control up your" with a Democratic Party-style donkey emblazoned below. As Abbott spoke about Texans along the border needing firearms for security, someone shouted, "Build the wall!"

During a brief Q&A session, the audience booed local Univision reporter Jaime Peluffo after he asked Abbott whether he'd held the signing at the Alamo instead of Austin due to a shooting in the state capital that left one dead and more than a dozen injured over the weekend.

"You must be from out of state," Abbott quipped. The governor then said he met with the family of the 25-year-old man slain in the shooting and that they'd asked him not to infringe on gun rights after the tragedy.

When Peluffo tried to ask another question, the crowd shouted him down. Only one additional question came from members of the media. The remaining handful of softball queries were posed by members of the audience.

In contrast to a press conference the day before where Abbott announced plans to fund a border wall, no one asked him about the potential instability of the state's electric grid. At that event, a visibly testy Abbott accused critics of cheerleading another power failure like the one in February.

"Everyone who has been trying to make a big deal about the power grid over the past two days, I have found were the same people who called me a neanderthal when I opened Texas 100%," Abbott said at that event. "They were hoping that there would be a power failure."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe Read More

  2. Man suspected of stabbing San Antonio woman at Palladium movie theater turns self in Read More

  3. Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border Read More

  4. Twitter rips Ted Cruz over awkward video where he recites Pledge of Allegiance, claims its 'controversial' Read More

  5. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will pony up $250 million 'down payment' for a border wall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation