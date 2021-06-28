Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

Democratic lawmakers ask U.S. Treasury to block Abbott from using COVID funds for border wall

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 12:28 PM

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in Del Rio announcing his plans for a border wall. - TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Texas Governor's Office
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference in Del Rio announcing his plans for a border wall.
Thirteen Democratic members of Texas' congressional delegation have asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block Gov. Greg Abbott from using COVID-relief money to build his recently announced border wall.

In a letter dated Monday, San Antonio U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro, Henry Cuellar, Lloyd Doggett and others asked Yellen to issue a rule blocking use of the funds for building a border wall. They also asked for stipulations that would prevent the state from using it to replenish other sources of funding used for a wall. 



“With no Republican support, we approved $350 billion in the American Rescue Plan for eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to assist local leaders, who confronted pandemic challenges, and to assist with economic and job recovery,” the members of Congress wrote. “We are concerned by the prospect of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s potential misuse of these funds to continue the misguided plans of President Trump to extend a wall along the border between Texas and Mexico.”

Abbott, a Republican, grabbed headlines earlier this month when he announced he'd use $250 million in Texas Department of Criminal Justice funding as a "down payment" for a border wall akin to former President Donald Trump's. His office subsequently said it raised more than $450,000 in private donations for the project.

Both Abbott's initial funding and the donations constitute a drop in the bucket if he plans to resurrect Trump's wall, critics have pointed out. Federal lawmakers have said the previous White House spent $26.5 million per mile building portions of its wall in Texas.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Entitled to profit: In Texas, title insurance is a 'total scam' Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott is using a disaster declaration to help fund a border wall. Democrats say it’s an overreach of executive powers. Read More

  3. 'F*ck Greg Abbott,' #AbbottHatesDogs: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  4. Texas House Democrats and legislative staffers take Gov. Greg Abbott to court for defunding Legislature Read More

  5. Texas likely faces multiple lawsuits if the Legislature passes new voter restrictions during special session Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation