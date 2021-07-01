Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy disregards federal mask rules on a commercial airline flight

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin. - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.
Say what you will about Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, but he's been remarkably consistent with his attempts to politicize the pandemic.

During the health crisis, the San Antonio-Austin congressman has called COVID-19 a hoax, pushed back at health experts' advice to limit the size of Thanksgiving gatherings during a spike in cases and been reprimanded for refusing to wear a mask inside the U.S. Capitol.



Now, the Associated Press is reporting that Roy went without a mask for at least a part of a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday, an apparent breach of federal law.

The AP reports that a person who wished to remain anonymous sent it a photo and a three-minute video showing Roy, sans mask, chatting with fellow passengers in the aisle of the plane. He was flying from Washington to Texas to attend Gov. Greg Abbott's border photo op with former President Donald Trump, according to the AP. 

The Centers for Disease Control has said vaccinated people should no longer feel the need to wear masks in public places. However, federal law still requires face coverings n commercial flights and indoor spaces at airports. Violations are punishable by civil fines that start at $250.

Roy's office didn't respond to "multiple calls and emails" from the AP seeking comment, including questions about whether the congressman has been vaccinated.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Comic Gabriel Iglesias says his San Antonio residency marks his escape from COVID house arrest
On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Veterans hit back at San Antonio-based USAA for advertising on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show Read More

  2. Analysis: Here's a needed reality check ahead of Gov. Abbott's border wall photo op with Trump Read More

  3. Mother of slain cheerleader files wrongful death suit against Trinity University, daughter's boyfriend Read More

  4. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  5. The Biden administration praised San Antonio for its vaccination gains, but Texas is lagging behind Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation