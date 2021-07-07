Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

San Antonio detective suspended over derogatory social media post — his second such punishment

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM

SAPD suspended a detective for 20 days over a social media exchange, according to a report based on disciplinary records. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
  • SAPD suspended a detective for 20 days over a social media exchange, according to a report based on disciplinary records.

A San Antonio police officer who faced a prior suspension for making inappropriate social media posts was again disciplined for his online activities, KSAT reports.

The San Antonio Police Department in May handed Detective Rudy Guzman a 20-day suspension for a social media exchange related to the presidential inauguration, according to the TV station, citing disciplinary records.

On January 20, Guzman posted a photo of guards stationed at the U.S. Capitol with text related to the inauguration, according to police records. The document doesn't make clear what the caption said, KSAT reports.

After someone shared a negative comment, Guzman "posted a derogatory comment in response," according to the station, again citing suspension records. The target of Guzman's ire filed a complaint against the detective.

According to a previous KSAT investigation built on disciplinary records, Guzman received a 10-day suspension in November for earlier social media posts that were reported back to SAPD. 

An administrative probe turned up an “inappropriate and offensive" meme and TikTok video posted by the detective, according to that KSAT report. SAPD also uncovered a pair of videos showing confrontations between protesters and military personnel on which Guzman had left inappropriate comments.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  2. Shitty Beaches, Jared Padalecki: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  3. State museum canceled book event examining slavery’s role in Battle of the Alamo after Texas GOP leaders complained, authors say Read More

  4. A wrongful execution in Texas points to the fallibility of the death penalty Read More

  5. San Antonio-area teen snags $180,000 scholarship via Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation