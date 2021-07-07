San Antonio detective suspended over derogatory social media post — his second such punishment

Facebook / San Antonio Police Department

SAPD suspended a detective for 20 days over a social media exchange, according to a report based on disciplinary records.

A San Antonio police officer who faced a prior suspension for making inappropriate social media posts was again disciplined for his online activities, KSAT reports.

The San Antonio Police Department in May handed Detective Rudy Guzman a 20-day suspension for a social media exchange related to the presidential inauguration, according to the TV station, citing disciplinary records.

On January 20, Guzman posted a photo of guards stationed at the U.S. Capitol with text related to the inauguration, according to police records. The document doesn't make clear what the caption said, KSAT reports.

After someone shared a negative comment, Guzman "posted a derogatory comment in response," according to the station, again citing suspension records. The target of Guzman's ire filed a complaint against the detective.

According to a previous KSAT investigation built on disciplinary records, Guzman received a 10-day suspension in November for earlier social media posts that were reported back to SAPD.

An administrative probe turned up an “inappropriate and offensive" meme and TikTok video posted by the detective, according to that KSAT report. SAPD also uncovered a pair of videos showing confrontations between protesters and military personnel on which Guzman had left inappropriate comments.

